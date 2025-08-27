Earnest Partners LLC Trims Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $138,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 151.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 116.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 165.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RNR stock opened at $244.51 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

