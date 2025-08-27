Earnest Partners LLC Sells 7,781 Shares of Air Lease Corporation $AL

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Air Lease worth $124,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Air Lease by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Lease by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AL opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Air Lease Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

