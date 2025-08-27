D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

