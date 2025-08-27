Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 11.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $59,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.