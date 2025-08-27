United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,452,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,223 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $97,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,541.30. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCB shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

