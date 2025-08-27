D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,667 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Arete lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

BABA stock opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

