D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $3.66 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

