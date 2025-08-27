D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,639,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,030,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,479,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,911,000 after buying an additional 97,492 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 536,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,789,000 after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $305.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $308.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

