D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 106.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Wingstop by 280.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $325.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.58 and its 200 day moving average is $290.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.84. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.