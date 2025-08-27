Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.49.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $188.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $190.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.