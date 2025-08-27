Note Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Note Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.