Triad Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Triad Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.