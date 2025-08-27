Triad Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Triad Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
