Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,417.92. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

