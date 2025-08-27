Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 4657852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $774.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,317.04. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $356,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,162.29. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 110.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,753.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

