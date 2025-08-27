Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.51 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IVE opened at $202.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

