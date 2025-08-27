Warwick Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.