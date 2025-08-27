Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in APA Corporation $APA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in APA were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,964,000 after buying an additional 1,029,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after buying an additional 1,046,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 46.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,876,000 after buying an additional 2,894,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after buying an additional 1,195,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,947,000 after buying an additional 269,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. APA Corporation has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $29.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

