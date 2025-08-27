Note Advisors LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Note Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Note Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.