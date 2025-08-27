Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.66 and last traded at $163.26, with a volume of 337961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $171,149.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,413.52. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,213 shares of company stock worth $43,178,655 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 432,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $656,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,077,000 after acquiring an additional 99,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

