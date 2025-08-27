iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Stock Holdings Boosted by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

