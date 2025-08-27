Contrasting Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) & Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -78.82% -35.22% -5.68% Key Tronic -0.90% -1.97% -0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Key Tronic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $82.11 million 0.33 -$70.49 million ($4.21) -0.36 Key Tronic $559.40 million 0.05 -$2.79 million ($0.42) -6.74

This table compares Spruce Power and Key Tronic”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Key Tronic beats Spruce Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

