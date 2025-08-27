Head-To-Head Analysis: Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) vs. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globeimmune and Assembly Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Globeimmune alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Assembly Biosciences $33.25 million 5.91 -$40.18 million ($5.58) -4.59

Analyst Recommendations

Globeimmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assembly Biosciences.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Globeimmune and Assembly Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globeimmune 0 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Assembly Biosciences has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.92%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Globeimmune.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Globeimmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globeimmune and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A Assembly Biosciences -117.20% -149.01% -39.04%

Volatility & Risk

Globeimmune has a beta of -271.57, indicating that its share price is 27,257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences beats Globeimmune on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globeimmune

(Get Free Report)

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Globeimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globeimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.