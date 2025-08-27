Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,677 iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $320.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $321.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

