Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 215 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $234.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.