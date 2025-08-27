WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) versus Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Head to Head Contrast

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) and WeBuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and WeBuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Booking alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 19.23% -134.19% 24.16% WeBuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Booking and WeBuy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 10 19 3 2.78 WeBuy Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Booking currently has a consensus target price of $5,781.04, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Booking’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than WeBuy Global.

92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WeBuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Booking and WeBuy Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $25.03 billion 7.39 $5.88 billion $143.79 39.68 WeBuy Global $58.30 million 0.06 -$6.62 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than WeBuy Global.

Risk and Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeBuy Global has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booking beats WeBuy Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About WeBuy Global

(Get Free Report)

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.