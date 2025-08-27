GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,226,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,975,000 after purchasing an additional 157,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,631,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,120,000 after purchasing an additional 555,816 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,325,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,956,000 after purchasing an additional 416,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

