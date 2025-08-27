Analyzing Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MariMed and Avivagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 2 4.00 Avivagen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Avivagen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avivagen is more favorable than MariMed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -10.14% -10.52% -3.10% Avivagen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariMed and Avivagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MariMed and Avivagen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $157.96 million 0.28 -$12.16 million ($0.03) -3.80 Avivagen $730,000.00 N/A -$4.71 million N/A N/A

Avivagen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MariMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Avivagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

