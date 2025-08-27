Reviewing Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & WEALTH MINERALS (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) and WEALTH MINERALS (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Entree Gold and WEALTH MINERALS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Gold N/A N/A -257.69% WEALTH MINERALS N/A -256.53% -250.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of WEALTH MINERALS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Entree Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entree Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 WEALTH MINERALS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Entree Gold and WEALTH MINERALS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Entree Gold has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEALTH MINERALS has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entree Gold and WEALTH MINERALS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Gold N/A N/A -$14.32 million ($0.09) -17.42 WEALTH MINERALS N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.11) -0.33

Entree Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEALTH MINERALS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entree Gold beats WEALTH MINERALS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entree Gold

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About WEALTH MINERALS

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

