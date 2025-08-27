Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.12 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 247185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 4.2%

The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $372.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.