nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NCNO. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on nCino

nCino Stock Up 1.1%

NCNO stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -110.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $114,054.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,417.55. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $262,147.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,255,152.35. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in nCino by 27.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.