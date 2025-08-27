Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Donaldson updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.920-4.080 EPS.
Donaldson Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
