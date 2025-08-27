Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Donaldson updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.920-4.080 EPS.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Donaldson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 59,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,070,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

