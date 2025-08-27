Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

