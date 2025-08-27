AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Brian Michael Brown Sells 35,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $541,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,155,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,703.21. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $655,900.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $638,050.00.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

