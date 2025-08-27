ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 43.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 43.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). 5,381,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,974,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 43.3%
The firm has a market cap of £9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.71.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Research analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
