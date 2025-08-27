Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 856,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 265,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Trading Down 25.0%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.71.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.