Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 310,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 286,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

