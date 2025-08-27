Ieq Capital LLC Buys 198,576 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 580.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,576 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reddit by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total value of $1,415,519.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,264.60. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.55, for a total transaction of $6,732,651.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,326,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,952,251.95. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,777 shares of company stock valued at $79,766,696 in the last ninety days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $253.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.