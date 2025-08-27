CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

