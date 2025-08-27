Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up approximately 0.5% of Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,821,000 after purchasing an additional 422,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,901,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,553,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,298,000 after purchasing an additional 101,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

