Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,126 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,923 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $48,800,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $50.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

