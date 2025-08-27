Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Netflix accounts for 1.4% of Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $233,820,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

NFLX opened at $1,226.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.80 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,231.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,667 shares of company stock worth $178,679,156 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.