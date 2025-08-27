Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Price

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RNXT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenovoRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of RNXT opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ramtin Agah bought 21,000 shares of RenovoRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 734,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,244. This represents a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $38,700. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

