8,264 Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT Acquired by Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,264 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after buying an additional 283,532 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,891,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,698,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,289,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.74. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $83.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 23.86%. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,412. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $315,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,676. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $846,782. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

