1,614 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Acquired by Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,135.52. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $595,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,209.52. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

