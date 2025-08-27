Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,301 Strategy Inc $MSTR

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 42,473.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 238,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Strategy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 13,230.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,919 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth $53,252,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,757 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Stock Performance

Strategy stock opened at $351.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 3.76. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $18,836,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,227.24. This represents a 83.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 268,132 shares of company stock worth $24,131,995 and sold 188,283 shares worth $76,440,904. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.50.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

