Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

