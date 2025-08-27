Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,075 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,005 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,926,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 913,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,465,000 after acquiring an additional 687,971 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after acquiring an additional 673,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,799,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE AEM opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

