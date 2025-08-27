3,489 Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC Acquired by Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

