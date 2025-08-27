Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 287,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 61,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,952 shares of company stock valued at $64,211,604 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $454.94 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

