Truvestments Capital LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 108,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Huffines bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,679.56. The trade was a 21.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,272. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $595,213. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%.Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

